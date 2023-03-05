Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 31,511 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.71% of Virtu Financial worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

