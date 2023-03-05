Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.