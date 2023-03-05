Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $103.28 million and approximately $791,856.51 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

