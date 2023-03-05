Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

