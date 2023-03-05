Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NOW opened at $443.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

