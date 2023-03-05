Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 69.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 17.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,924,000 after purchasing an additional 164,630 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 36.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,219,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

NYSE NTR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

