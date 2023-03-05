Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 43,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

