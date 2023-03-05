Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a P/E/G ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

