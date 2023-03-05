Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $194.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.