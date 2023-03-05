Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 9,106 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

