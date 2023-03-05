Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 735 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

