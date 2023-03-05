Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 64,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.