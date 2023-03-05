Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and $132,187.42 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,821,440 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

