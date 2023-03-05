Ethic Inc. Sells 2,054 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

