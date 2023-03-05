Ethic Inc. Sells 123,608 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,608 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

