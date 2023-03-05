Ethic Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

