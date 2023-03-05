Ethic Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

Enbridge stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

