Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,472 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Shares of TYL stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average is $336.26.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.