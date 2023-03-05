Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 693.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

