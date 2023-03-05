Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

