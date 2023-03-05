Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,540,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

