Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $88,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

