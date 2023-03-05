Ethic Inc. Buys 2,140 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $310.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

