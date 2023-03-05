Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

