Ethic Inc. Acquires 14,353 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

