Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,047 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $421.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.85 and a 200 day moving average of $426.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

