Ethereum Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,582.40 or 0.07000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $193.64 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024449 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

