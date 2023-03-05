ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 914 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCR. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $53.39 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

