ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,411 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

CDW Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

