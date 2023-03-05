ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.85. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.