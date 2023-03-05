ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 253 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.