ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

