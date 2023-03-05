ETF Managers Group LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

