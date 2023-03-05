ETF Managers Group LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 297.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

