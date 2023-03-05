ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

