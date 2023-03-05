ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Stock Down 0.2 %

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE GL opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

