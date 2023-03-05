ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.11% of CEVA worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Amundi raised its holdings in CEVA by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.18 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.