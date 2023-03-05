ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ESAB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 273,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.