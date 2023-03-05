Equities Analysts Set Expectations for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE BGS opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

