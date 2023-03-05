Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $649,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

AGI stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.