Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

