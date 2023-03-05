Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 658 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

