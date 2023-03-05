Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.05. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

