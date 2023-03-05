Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

