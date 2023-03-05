Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,376 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.69 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

