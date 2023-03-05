Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 22,325 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.29.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

