Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

TT opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $194.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

