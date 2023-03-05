Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

