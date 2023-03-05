Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $365.62 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

