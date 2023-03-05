Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,226 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SRE opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.
In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
