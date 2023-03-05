Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,226 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.